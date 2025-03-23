The Las Vegas Raiders have already had a pretty exciting offseason. Las Vegas was going nowhere fast at the end of the 2024 season. The Raiders only won four games during the regular season and missed the playoffs. As a result, they fired first-year head coach Antonio Pierce and GM Tom Telesco.

Now there is reason to hope about the future in Las Vegas. The Raiders replaced Pierce with legendary head coach Pete Carroll, formerly of the Seahawks. They also added John Spytek as their new general manager.

The brainstrust of Carroll and Spytek did not waste much time improving the roster.

Las Vegas traded a third-round pick to Seattle for QB Geno Smith just before the start of NFL free agency. This one move was incredibly important for the Raiders. Not only did it solve their biggest need for the foreseeable future, it also frees them up to use the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft however they wish.

The Raiders also brought in several fresh faces during the first few weeks of NFL free agency. Las Vegas added a few pieces on offense, investing a two-year deal in guard Alex Cappa and a one-year deal for running back Raheem Mostert.

They also spent significant resources adding new faces on defense. The Raiders brought in Eric Stokes, Darnay Holmes, Jeremy Chinn, Lonnie Johnson Jr., and Elandon Roberts to play roles on defense. They also retained Adam Butler and Malcolm Koonce to create some consistency as well.

Despite all of these moves, the Raiders are still lacking talent on the offensive side of the ball. However, that could quickly be rectified with one simple trade.

Below we will explore the perfect trade the Raiders need to make after 2025 NFL free agency.

Pete Carroll reunites with another familiar face from Seahawks in this perfect Raiders trade

We will start by highlighting the proposed trade terms before getting into any analysis of this potential deal.

Raiders receive:

RB Kenneth Walker III

2025 fifth-round pick (175th overall) (Compensatory)

Seahawks receive:

TE Michael Mayer

2025 fourth-round pick (108th overall)

This trade could work out well for both teams.

Kenneth Walker III would be a huge upgrade for the Raiders in their backfield. Mostert is the most talented back on the roster, followed by I suppose Sincere McCormick? That alone shows how much work Las Vegas has to do at the position.

There is growing buzz that the Raiders could be the team to pick Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Even if the Raiders do have plans to select Jeanty in the first round, it is always smart to have a backup plan.

Walker III is a solid running back who would be a huge upgrade in Las Vegas, even as a role player next to a stud like Jeanty.

If Walker III is so useful, then why would the Seahawks even consider trading him away? There are a few compelling reasons on Seattle's side to get this deal done.

One factor could be his consistently dropping production. Walker III burst onto the scene with 228 rushes for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. However, all three of those statistics have dropped each season since. He finished the 2024 season with 153 carries for 573 yards and seven touchdowns.

That is still some respectable production, but Walker III clearly is not viewed as a bell cow running back anymore. It certainly does not help that he shares a backfield with Zach Charbonnet.

To make matters worse, Walker III is in the final year of his rookie contract. If the Seahawks want to recoup any value for Walker III, now is the time to do it.

The Seahawks also stand to benefit plenty from adding Michael Mayer.

AJ Barner is the only tight end who the Seahawks currently have under contract for the 2026 season. Noah Fant has been a solid player for the Seahawks, but they are well overdue for an upgrade.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are content to give Brock Bowers all of their tight end production.

Going back to Walker III, his shortcomings should not be that scary to the Raiders. Even if Walker III quickly becomes an RB2 behind Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas should welcome having an incredible running back rotation. Especially when Mostert is the best back they currently have.

The Raiders could always use a draft pick on a new starting running back, assuming they pass on Ashton Jeanty. That said, Walker III brings valuable chemistry with Geno Smith and Pete Carroll. He is also familiar with how Carroll likes to operate his offenses in Seattle.

Las Vegas needs to get Seattle on the phone to discuss a trade like this one.