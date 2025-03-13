The Las Vegas Raiders are adding to their running back room, and it's a former Pro Bowler, according to the NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The Raiders are signing former Dolphins Pro Bowl RB Raheem Mostert to a 1-year contract. The 10-year veteran had 1,012 rushing yards and a league-leading 21 total touchdowns in 2023. A big addition for Las Vegas’ offense,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mostert played for the Dolphins last season after signing a one-year deal with the team in 2022 and a two-year extension in 2023. In 2024, Mostert appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins, rushing for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

Mostert has been on several teams throughout his career, playing for the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, and San Francisco 49ers.

The Raiders are trying to have a new-look team next season, and it all started with their coaching staff hiring Pete Carroll. From there, they upgraded the quarterback room, acquiring Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks. With more wide receivers on the board in free agency, there's a good chance that they could add more depth to the room, and someone like Tyler Lockett could get a look.

Having the sixth pick in the draft will also help the Raiders add depth, and if someone like Travis Hunter is still available at that time, it would be a great selection for the team.

The Raiders' running game wasn't the best last season, but their offense as a whole wasn't the best either. The running game can open up a lot of things on offense, and hopefully, Mostert can come in and be a spark plug.

It's obvious that the Raiders are trying to have a big year next season, and they're gathering the pieces to do so. They're in a tough division, so it won't be easy, but they should be better than they were last season.