As the new NFL league year approaches, many teams are honing in on their offseason strategies before players hit the open market. On Wednesday, Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady popped up into the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes, after Stafford essentially received permission to seek a trade from the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams made it clear that it isn't a trade request from Stafford, per se. However, the potential of him getting dealt to another franchise has unequivocally gained a ton of steam this week.

For the moment, the Raiders are the frontrunners to land the 37-year-old quarterback. Brady and Stafford's meeting has laid the foundations of a move to Las Vegas, which was considered “either a pure coincidence or was planned,” according to Christian Arnold of the New York Post.

Nevertheless, it appears that Brady and Stafford have been in communication, which may or may not lead to the future together, per Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.

The Raiders, who have been in dire need of a surefire pocket passer since Derek Carr departed for New Orleans, will assuredly make their best play to acquire Stafford when free agency officially begins.

Raiders trade a draft pick for Matthew Stafford

With Pete Carroll taking over as head coach, he likely prefers a proven veteran, over continuing to build and develop Aidan O'Connell. The addition of Stafford would provide a little more time for the organization to find a QB of the future. Here's a trade that could work out for both sides:

Raiders receive:

Matthew Stafford

Rams receive:

2025 third-round pick

2025 third-round pick (via New York Jets/Davante Adams trade)

Stafford could legitimately return to the Rams next season, as he's under contract until 2027. But there seems to be an interest for the 16-year veteran to be under center for the Raiders or the New York Giants.

“Brady has been actively trying to convince Stafford to join the Raiders, and discussions are ongoing,” Schultz wrote on X.

“If you really think Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford just happened to run into each other at a ski resort in Montana — of all places — at the exact same time, I’ve got a bridge to sell you,” he wrote.

“They were together over the weekend — it happened. Multiple teams are interested in Stafford, and Brady has been leading the charge to get him to the Raiders if the Rams decide to trade him.”

From a football standpoint, the initial report makes sense with everything that has transpired between Stafford and the Rams. And then another conflicting report said that the two “ran into each other” and that the meeting was “unplanned,” per Ian Rapoport.

After trading Davante Adams to the New York Jets, the Raiders have become bereft of pass-catching weapons. Brock Bowers appears to have taken over as the primary offensive player, and needs a reliable throwing arm to keep his career on a distinguished path.

Stafford has been terrific in his last two seasons with the Rams, eclipsing 3,700 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. The LA passing attack wound up being a total disappointment in the 2024-25 campaign, with Cooper Kupp recording just 710 receiving yards in 12 appearances, and Puka Nacua battling injury and other hiccups.

Following a Divisional Round exit from the NFC playoffs, the Rams are now considering all options before they set foot into training camp.

Stafford values the inclusion of the tight end in the offense. He's been able to establish consistency with the likes of Brandon Pettigrew, Eric Ebron, T.J. Hockenson and Tyler Higbee, and Bowers would be a huge reason for Stafford's production in Las Vegas.

The Raiders could alleviate quarterback concerns for the time being without it costing too much, and realistically look beyond the 2025 NFL Draft for their star signal-caller of the future.