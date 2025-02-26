With the Los Angeles Rams giving Matthew Stafford the chance to speak to other teams to gauge his value as he wants a new contract, somebody is trying to actually make a deal for the quarterback. The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that is looking to trade for Stafford, and Tom Brady has been in contact with the quarterback's camp, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the

“They have a massive need at quarterback and want to address it this offseason,” Bonsignore wrote. “Stafford remains one of the best passers in the league and could still be productive for several more seasons.

“First, Brady, coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek need to convince Stafford to come to Las Vegas. Second, the Raiders and Stafford need to agree on a new contract that could be worth around $50 million per year. Then, even if those first two things happen, the team needs to work out a trade with the Rams.”

It's not quite certain if Stafford would want to play for the Raiders, but they have some new people in town that may make it interesting for him. It's obvious that the Raiders want to win, and Stafford would give them the best chance to do that than trying to get a quarterback in the first round.

On the other hand, the Rams may not be willing to part ways with Stafford, unless the price is right. Reports came out that they wouldn't entertain a deal for Stafford unless it involved a first-round pick, and that's something that they'll probably stick to.

If the Raiders want Stafford, they'll do what it takes to try and get him, but hopefully, they don't have to give up too much. Though Stafford has shown he's a solid quarterback, he is still on the older side and might not have many years left of playing at a high level.