The Tennessee Titans recently shook things up by trading T'Vondre Sweat to the New York Jets in exchange for pass rusher Jermaine Johnson. The move reunites Johnson with former New York coach Robert Saleh, who was named the new head man in Tennessee earlier this offseason.

Now that the Titans are busy revamping their roster heading into Saleh's first season at the helm, there are some other areas on the roster that they should explore tweaking, and one player they should consider fielding offers on is backup quarterback Will Levis.

Levis didn't exactly play up to par during his time as the starting quarterback in Tennessee, ultimately losing that job to Cam Ward, who was drafted number one overall by the franchise last year and showed some flashes during his rookie season.

Levis proved to be prone to making bad decisions at times during his time under center for Tennessee, but that doesn't mean there aren't still teams out there who might be willing to take a chance on him at the right price. After all, it wasn't that long ago that Levis had NFL scouts salivating at his combination of athleticism and arm talent coming out of Kentucky, which had him projected by many as one of the top quarterbacks in his class.

One need look no further than Super Bowl-winning Seattle Seahawks star Sam Darnold to see an example of a quarterback whose career got off to a rocky start, before a change in situation ultimately allowed him to bring out the best of his abilities.

There are several teams that have rocky quarterback situations at the current juncture and might be willing to give Levis a look. While the Titans shouldn't expect to get a treasure trove of assets in return for him, now that Ward is the franchise quarterback moving forward, they might be better off seeing what they can pull for Levis and signing a veteran to occupy the backup QB position.