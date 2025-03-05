Mar 5, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. Raiders fans are hopeful that new head coach Pete Carroll and GM John Spytek can turn this around in Las Vegas. That will start at the quarterback position, where the Raiders are already making moves ahead of NFL free agency next week.

The Raiders have informed QB Gardner Minshew that they will release him at the beginning of the new league year, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Las Vegas signed Minshew to a two-year, $25 million contract during free agency last offseason. Minshew has $3.16 million of fully guaranteed money left on his contract.

This move clearly suggests that the Raiders intend to add a new starting quarterback during the 2025 NFL offseason.

Now the question becomes will they find their in free agency or the draft?