The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the worst teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. Las Vegas only won four games and fired head coach Antonio Pierce as a result. Now the Raiders may be ready to make even more changes during the offseason.

ESPN's Ryan McFadden named Raiders QB Gardner Minshew as one player who could be cut this offseason.

“The Raiders need to make a change at quarterback. Part of that process could include moving on from Minshew, who signed a two-year, $25 million contract with $15 million guaranteed last offseason,” McFadden wrote.

McFadden noted that Minshew beat Aidan O'Connell in a training camp quarterback battle. However, he still struggled during the 2024 season. Minshew threw for 2,013 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 games played.

Minshew ended up suffering a season-ending collarbone injury in November.

McFadden also highlighted the financial relief the Raiders could receive by parting ways with Minshew.

“Minshew is expected to have a cap hit of $14 million in 2025, and Las Vegas could save $9.3 million by making him a post-June 1 cut,” McFadden concluded.

It sounds like there could be a new QB1 in Las Vegas at some point this offseason.

Raiders rumored interest in Matthew Stafford causes reporter battle

The Raiders sit at the center of this week's biggest NFL story.

Conflicting reports from Jordan Schultz and Ian Rapoport surfaced on Wednesday regarding a meeting between Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

Schultz claimed that Brady hosted Stafford at his home in Montana. The pair allegedly went skiing and Brady pitched the Raiders to Stafford as his next team.

Rapoport fired back, claiming that Stafford and Brady simply ran into each other at a ski resort in Montana. The main point of contention was that Rapoport claims the meeting was unplanned and that Brady did not try to “recruit” Stafford to the Raiders.

As a result, Schultz fired back an aggressive response.

“If you really think Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford just happened to run into each other at a ski resort in Montana — of all places — at the exact same time, I’ve got a bridge to sell you,” Schulz said in response to Rapoport's post. “They were together over the weekend —it happened. Multiple teams are interested in Stafford, and Brady has been leading the charge to get him to the Raiders if the Rams decide to trade him.”

Stafford was reportedly given permission to speak with other NFL teams last week, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

It will be interesting to see if Stafford does end up playing for the Raiders in 2025. If he does, it may shed light on the truth of this story.