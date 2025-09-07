The Las Vegas Raiders are opening their season on the road against the New England Patriots on Sunday. They debuted a lot of new pieces, including head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith. Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty made his NFL debut and broke plenty of tackles on his way to his first touchdown.

Ashton Jeanty is in for his 1st career TD! LVvsNE on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/3I1Un9GRb7 — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Raiders drove down the field after their defense picked off Drake Maye to start the second half. Jeanty got one other carry on the drive and punched it in to give Vegas a 14-10 lead. After an electric season at Boise State, Jeanty has made his mark on the NFL.

The Raiders added Jeanty to their young core of offensive weapons, which is led by Brock Bowers. Michael Mayer got in on the touchdown drive as well, and Jakobi Myers had a solid first half. With those four dynamic players to use, Geno Smith should continue his career resurgence in Vegas.

Article Continues Below

The Raiders hit the road to play second-year quarterback Drake Maye and his new head coach, Mike Vrabel. There was excitement around both of these franchises coming into the season for similar reasons. With a rookie running back, a proven head coach, and something to bank on at quarterback, these teams could be in contention for the final AFC Wild Card spot.

The Raiders look to finish off the win in Foxboro and move to 1-0 on the season. Jeanty will play his first NFL home game in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. He'll get there with one touchdown under his belt, but is looking for more yards. Jeanty only had 30 yards on his first nine carries.

Stick with ClutchPoints all day Sunday for NFL Week 1 coverage, including the thrilling finish between the Raiders and the Patriots. Will Jeanty score again?