The Las Vegas Raiders (2-8) have activated quarterback Aidan O'Connell from injured reserve, giving the team a boost in its struggling offensive unit, the team announced Wednesday. The 27-year-old suffered a fractured right wrist during the preseason finale on August 23 and had been out for more than two months. The activation, the Raiders' sixth injured reserve return this year, comes as Las Vegas wades through a disappointing season under starting quarterback Geno Smith.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2023 out of Purdue, O'Connell has started 17 games in his first two seasons, throwing for 3,830 yards with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 62.6% of his passes. The Raiders went 7-10 in games started by O’Connell, compared to their current 2-8 record with Smith under center this season.

Just two days after O'Connell's injury, Las Vegas acquired Kenny Pickett from the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round draft pick. Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has started 24 games over his career and has been on his fourth team in less than two years. He has appeared in just seven snaps this season for the Raiders, largely serving as an insurance policy behind Smith.

Article Continues Below

Las Vegas has opted to carry three quarterbacks on the active roster for the first time this season, with O'Connell joining Smith and Pickett. Rookie sixth-rounder Cam Miller remains on the practice squad. To create a roster spot for O'Connell, the Raiders waived safety Chris Smith II. Head coach Pete Carroll indicated that O'Connell has been practicing against the first-team defense for several weeks, suggesting he is healthy and potentially ready to contribute.

With that being said, Las Vegas still does not appear ready to make a change at starting quarterback. After the Raiders’ 33-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, Coach Carroll reaffirmed his confidence in Smith, who reunited with him this season via a trade from the Seattle Seahawks along with a contract extension. However, with Smith underperforming, the activation of O'Connell provides the Raiders with an additional option at quarterback for Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns.

Looking ahead, O'Connell could serve as Smith’s primary backup, with Pickett in a secondary role. It remains uncertain if O'Connell will see game action immediately. His rookie deal runs through 2026, giving Las Vegas flexibility as it assesses its future under center.