The Las Vegas Raiders have a new running back after picking Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. He's coming off a monster performance in his final collegiate year with the Boise State Broncos, where he ended the season with 2,601 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns (29 rushing).

On Wednesday, teammate Jackson Powers-Johnson reiterated the “hype” surrounding the first-year running back. It's still early in OTAs, but the Raiders center raved about Jeanty during a post-practice meeting with media members. Powers-Johnson certainly believes the 21-year-old rusher has what it takes to take the league by storm.

“You saw all the videos. That's not scripted. You know, I'm not that great of an athlete,” said Powers-Johnson. “But [Jeanty] is awesome. He's been doing so good. All the hype is real. I'm super excited to block for the man. Maybe get some celebrations [together]. He's a great TikTok dancer. So, maybe get my hips loosened up a little bit.”

Ashton Jeanty joins a Raiders offense that ranked dead last in rushing last season. Las Vegas averaged just 79.8 rushing yards per game, totaling just 1,357 yards on the ground. It's substantially lower than the 31st-ranked New York Jets, who averaged 91.8 rushing yards per game, which led to 1,561 rushing yards on the season. That's a 204-yard difference between the 32nd-ranked rush offense and the 31st.

Adding Jeanty to the roster gives the Raiders not only one of the most prolific offensive weapons in the 2025 NFL Draft class but also a star-caliber rookie who fills a major need. With Jeanty in the backfield, Las Vegas might actually be able to run an offense next season and improve upon its 4-13 record.

Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly raved about what Ashton Jeanty brings to the table as well. Expectations are high for Jeanty in his first year in the NFL, and the Raiders seemingly believe they have a future superstar in the backfield.