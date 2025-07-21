Ashton Jeanty enters as the “little brother” in this scenario per a Las Vegas Raiders breakout star. Even though Jeanty is the highly intriguing newcomer via the 2025 NFL Draft. Plus expected to carry the load with the ground game.

But Sincere McCormick doesn't mean “little brother” in a demeaning way. He's also not thinking about losing his touches to the Heisman Trophy finalist.

McCormick returns after becoming a late season highlight in Vegas. Now he enters a changed backfield featuring Jeanty. McCormick told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he'll still earn his plays. But adds his plans for Jeanty.

“I know I can still make an impact on the team in a lot of ways,” McCormick said to Raiders LVRJ reporter Adam Hill. “Ashton is coming into this room as a younger guy, like a little brother, and it’s my job to help give him the keys.”

McCormick is OK with Jeanty handling the lead driver role.

“Everyone in the room is supporting each other, and I can’t wait to see him on the field,” McCormick added.

How will 2024 Raiders star fit with Ashton Jeanty?

McCormick is choosing the team player route in the backfield. The Boise State star rises as the new bell cow back in Sin City. Especially with Pete Carroll relying on a power running game throughout his coaching career.

The former Texas-San Antonio star McCormick flashed when called upon last season. Even averaging more than five yards a carry against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. Plus hit six yards per carry versus the Denver Broncos.

Jeanty will handle the heavy load. But McCormick hands Carroll and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly a change-of-pace back.

The 5-foot-9 talent receives this benefit under Kelly: The OC's past history of relying on two backs. He left Ohio State producing 1,000-yard rushers in Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson.

Jeanty and McCormick look ready to bring a new one-two punch. Zamir White looks like the odd man out, though.

The Raiders will aim to erase their No. 32 rushing offense ranking of last season. Jeanty is already fueling hype among his teammates. McCormick is fine with easing Jeanty's NFL transition.