The Las Vegas Raiders may be trailing late against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, but rookie running back Ashton Jeanty has already delivered a moment fans won’t forget. With the game still underway and the scoreboard reading 20-9 in the fourth quarter, Jeanty’s jaw-dropping spin move has quickly become one of the top NFL rookie highlights of the season so far.

The run didn’t gain many yards, but the pure athleticism and creativity on display instantly caught the attention of viewers and analysts.

In a matchup that has otherwise frustrated the Raiders offense, Jeanty broke free during a first-half carry and put a Chargers defender on skates with a clean, explosive spin move. The clip quickly made the rounds online, lighting up timelines and giving fans a highlight worth watching over and over.

This spin move by Ashton Jeanty was CRAZY 🔥

Coming off a Week 1 win over the New England Patriots, the Raiders entered Monday night hoping to start 2-0. While the Raiders offense has stalled—settling for field goals on multiple drives—Jeanty has been a bright spot. His improved burst and vision are a promising sign for a team still trying to find its rhythm under head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith.

As it stands, Jeanty has tallied over 40 rushing yards and remains a key part of the Raiders offense in the second half. Even if the comeback effort falls short, the rookie’s footwork and creativity provide a glimpse of what could be a breakout year.

The Boise State standout continues to earn trust with each touch, flashing the vision and burst that could make him a long-term difference-maker in Carroll’s evolving offensive system.

In a tightly contested AFC West, explosive plays like this can swing momentum fast. Jeanty’s spin move didn’t result in a touchdown—but it may have cemented his name on highlight reels and in playbooks going forward.