The Las Vegas Raiders kick off the 2025-26 campaign with a Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots. All eyes are on rookie running back Ashton Jeanty after he had one of the most prolific performances in college football last season. It appears he may be in for a huge game in his NFL debut, as reports indicate his backup, Raheem Mostert, won't be playing.

Mostert, who is 33 years old, was named on the Raiders' inactive list ahead of the season opener. The veteran running back does not have an injury, and the decision to make him inactive was a decision made by head coach Pete Carroll. Las Vegas has seven players on the inactive list for Week 1.

So, Ashton Jeanty will lead the way in the backfield while Zamir White and Dylan Laube will serve as the backups. The Raiders' 2025 first-round pick should work as the team's bell cow on Sunday, which is a role he played well during his time at Boise State. Jeanty enters the NFL after recording 2,601 rushing yards (led the nation) and 29 rushing touchdowns (led the Mountain West Conference).

His 2,601 rushing yards are the second most ever recorded in a single season, as Barry Sanders owns the record with 2,628 yards. Sanders went on to have a Hall of Fame career with the Detroit Lions.

Expectations are high for Ashton Jeanty, as many believe he has the talent to become an immediate superstar. With Raheem Mostert officially inactive for the season opener, we should see Jeanty have plenty of opportunities to carry the ball. If he lives up to expectations, then the Raiders' rushing attack should be one of the most consistent in the league this season.

Look for Jeanty to get the ball early and often as the Raiders potentially attempt to control the clock and give the rookie running back a chance to get acclimated to the pro level. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST and takes place in New England.