The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the last remaining NFL teams who need to replace their head coach. Las Vegas and Arizona are the only opens jobs left after a flurry of activity in January. Now it appears the Raiders are closing in on their next head coach, but they'll have to wait before they can bring him in.

The Raiders are planning to work out a deal with Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their next head coach, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Source: After meeting Saturday with Las Vegas and Arizona, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak intends to try to work out a deal to become the next head coach of the Raiders,” Schefter posted on Sunday.

Schefter added that no deal can be finalized until after the Super Bowl. But Kubiak reportedly wants to coach the Raiders, and they want him as their head coach.

Now both sides need to simply formalize a deal following next weekend's Super Bowl.

Apparently none other than minority owner Tom Brady was a big factor in Kubiak landing in Las Vegas.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday that Brady and Kubiak hit it off during both of Kubiak's head coaching interviews.

“One thing I was told about Klint Kubiak and Las Vegas is that he and minority owner Tom Brady very much hit it off in the initial interview.” Fowler wrote. “‘Both are all ball,' a source said. He was able to create momentum with his initial interview and that carried into this week.”

In theory, Las Vegas should see a lot of improvement on offense in 2026 under Kubiak's leadership. He led the Seahawks to be third in scoring (28.4 points per game) and eighth in total yards (351.4 yards per game).

Kubiak will also be in a great situation to improve the team's offensive talent this offseason.

The Raiders currently have $89 million in cap space heading into free agency.

Las Vegas has the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They are expected to select Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza. He would instantly have Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers as his top weapons.

The future is starting to look a lot brighter for the Raiders.