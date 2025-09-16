This past offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders looked towards Geno Smith to be their savior of sorts after some time of considerable quarterback uncertainty. They traded for Smith and then promptly rewarded him with a huge contract extension, announcing to the entire league that he was going to be their franchise QB for at least the next few years. And in the Raiders' 20-13 win over the New England Patriots in Week 1, Smith did look the part.

However, it has quickly gone off the rails for Smith, as he proceeded to barf up a horrible outing for the Raiders in their 20-9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Week 2. Smith threw not one, not two, but three total interceptions without recording a touchdown — completing just 24 of his 43 passes on the night for a total of 180 yards in a nightmare outing.

This is not the kind of performance that the Raiders would want from someone they committed $85.5 million to in extension money. Good as Smith was in Week 1, he also threw an interception during that game and wasn't exactly what someone would call an elite quarterback. But this horrid outing against the Chargers was downright absurd.

Raiders fans on X, as a result of this poor performance, went all-in on the panic button.

“Now we see why the Seahawks got rid of Geno Smith.. my goodness 🤣,” X user @GameChangerNick wrote.

“Geno Smith is absolute trash,” @Twigg4075 expressed.

“The decision to trade for Geno Smith will be tied to Pete Caroll’s success. 43 pass attempts with only 180 yards. Had 6 opportunities to win the game in the 4th qtr alone. One of the worse performances I have ever seen in my life,” @XolanePicks opined.

“Geno Smith is one evil a** dude, the things you’ve done to the Raiders Franchise will never be forgotten,” @joshbigdiddy furthered.

Geno Smith lost the plot in Raiders' Week 2 loss

Smith was never one of the most highly-rated quarterbacks in the league. But even then, he finds a way to get the job done. However, his performance on Monday could not be any further from getting the job done for the Raiders.

From the get-go, Smith couldn't get anything going and the rest of the Raiders ship went down with him. Smith cannot lose the plot the way he did on Monday, but for now, he better stay off social media after he put up one of the worst performances imaginable for a quarterback.