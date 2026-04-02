The Las Vegas Raiders added a veteran quarterback to their team, agreeing to a contract with Kirk Cousins. Since Cousins was released by the Atlanta Falcons, there were rumors that the Raiders had interest in Cousins, and now they have a quarterback who can help with the growth of potential No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza.

A report that surprised many was the contract details for Cousins, but essentially, it's just a one-year, $20 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Kirk Cousins will sign a five-year, $172 million deal with the Raiders that in reality is a one-year, fully-guaranteed $20 million deal that also contains a club option for two years at $80M. The Falcons will pay Cousins $8.7 million this season, the Raiders another $1.3 million and Las Vegas also agreed to pay its new QB a fully-guaranteed $10 million roster bonus on the third day of the 2027 new league year,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This also makes it the 11th straight season where Cousins' deal is fully guaranteed.

Cousins has always found a way to get the most bang for his buck, and his agent has to be one of the best in the business.

As for Cousins, it's uncertain how much he will play next season, but there is a chance that he starts as QB1 in Week 1, as they get Mendoza prepared to step on the field. They could also start Mendoza, and if there's any time during the season where he goes through a slump, Cousins can step in for him.

In the end, it looks like Cousins could accomplish his goal either way, which is being a starter. He showed during the second half of last season with the Falcons that he could still lead a team to wins, and the Raiders are hoping he has some left in the tank.