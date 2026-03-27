Maxx Crosby isn't just the heart and soul of the Las Vegas Raiders defense; he is officially the self-appointed ambassador for the “Sports Capital of the World.” As the desert continues its rapid transformation into a professional sports mecca, the star pass rusher made his feelings crystal clear with a short, punchy message to the world.

The conversation ignited after BetMGM posted on X, highlighting the city's meteoric rise. “Vegas has really added every major pro team in the span of 11 years,” the post noted, reflecting on the arrival of the Vegas Golden Knights, the Raiders, the back-to-back champion Las Vegas Aces, and the impending arrival of the Athletics. Crosby didn't hesitate to chime in, reposting the sentiment with a definitive four-word caption: “Greatest City On Earth.”

Greatest City On Earth. 🎰💎 https://t.co/gps1T4qGXy — Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) March 27, 2026

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It is hard to argue with the “Mad Scientist.” Since Crosby joined the Raiders as a fourth-round pick in 2019, just before the move from Oakland, he has witnessed the city’s evolution firsthand. He hasn't just watched from the sidelines, either; he has dominated. Coming off a monster 2025 season, Crosby solidified his status as an elite disruptor, racking up 1o sacks and 73 total tackles.

His loyalty to the 702 area code was tested recently amid a blockbuster trade. Reports surfaced regarding a potential blockbuster deal that would have sent him to the Baltimore Ravens, but Crosby ‘failed' his medical tests and the Ravens backed out of the trade. Crosby’s commitment to the Silver and Black, and the city they call home, now remains unshakable.

For Crosby, Las Vegas represents more than just a place to play; it’s a brand built on high energy and relentless grind, mirroring his own “Condor” playing style. As the Raiders look toward the 2026 season, they do so with a defensive anchor who believes his home turf is unrivaled.