The Las Vegas Raiders are widely expected to take Fernando Mendoza with the number one pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, a move further solidified with the team's recent trade of Geno Smith to his old team, the New York Jets. Mendoza just finished leading the Indiana Hoosiers to a national championship win after taking home the Heisman Trophy for his efforts on the 2025 season.

Recently, Mendoza participated in Pro Day at Indiana, and the highlights will have Raiders fans counting down the days until the draft.

JUST IN: Fernando Mendoza! He’s making all the throws and as of right now he HASN’T missed one throw here at Pro Day! The Heisman Trophy winner having himself a day! @WISHNews8 @IUHoosiers pic.twitter.com/SHotsov8J7 — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) April 1, 2026

The Raiders were a trainwreck throughout the 2025 season, thanks in no small part to the play of Smith, who performed as one of the worst quarterbacks in the league this past year.

While there will inevitably be some growing pains, as there are for any young player, Mendoza looks about as pro-ready as a prospect can be leading up to the draft, and he should already have a better support system in place than Smith did last year when he arrives in Las Vegas.

The Raiders went big game hunting in free agency this year, signing the best center on the market in Tyler Linderbaum, and giving them a key stalwart on the offensive line moving forward, which should help give Mendoza time in the pocket to see the field.

Additionally, Brock Bowers figures to only continue his ascent as one of the league's best tight ends this year, and running back Ashton Jeanty seems poised for a breakthrough following his rookie season.

If all of those things come into being, the Raiders could be in contention in the AFC sooner rather than later with Mendoza leading the charge.

The draft is slated to take place at the end of the month in Pittsburgh.