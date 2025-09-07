In search of a long-term contract resolution, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the offseason. But with his request not being granted, Meyers is poised to command a major role in Las Vegas' offense throughout the 2025 campaign.

That was certainly true in Week 1. Meyers led the team with eight receptions, gaining 97 yards in the Raiders' 20-13 victory over the New England Patriots. While celebrating the win, it seemed as if the trade request was never made in the first place.

Of course, a close victory heals some wounds. But for Meyers, the wide receiver admits he has found his, “happy place,” via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“I just like being on the field with my guys. That's really my happy place,” Meyers said. “Whenever I'm on the field I'm going to perform to the best of my abilities. It was just fun being with the guys. I love my boys, it was a great game with them today.”

Article Continues Below

“I just like being on the field with my guys, man. That’s really my happy place.” My @nflnetwork 1-on-1 with #Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers, who hasn’t gotten the contract or trade he wants, but played a key role in beating his old team today. pic.twitter.com/m9wkWJ8xRF — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 7, 2025

In the same postgame interview, Meyers had nothing but effusive praise for Geno Smith. The quarterback made the most of his Raiders debut, completing 24-of-34 passes for 362 yards, a touchdown and an interception. While there are clearly things to work on, Meyers see the vision when it comes to Smith.

That'll need to be the case throughout the entire 2025 season. Tight end Brock Bowers will continue to be the top pass catcher, as evident by his team-leading 103 yards in Week 1. But when Smith looks downfield to pass, Meyers will continue to be one of his most crucial targets.

It'll take more than just one win to fully rebuild the relationship between the Raiders and Meyers. But at least player and team can stay they started the regular season out on the right foot.