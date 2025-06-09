The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to make some noise during the 2025 NFL season. Las Vegas made some big moves this offseason, adding head coach Pete Carroll and trading for QB Geno Smith. The Raiders also made some important additions on the defensive side of the ball that could pay off right away.

Raiders general manager John Spytek is excited to see what free agent acquisition Jeremy Chinn can do on the team's defense.

Spytek believes that Chinn is a versatile chess piece who will do wonders for Las Vegas' defensive secondary.

“He's got such an amazing skill set for a man of his size,” Spytek said of the 6-foot-3, 220-pound safety, via ESPN. “And you love the intelligence and the instincts that go with it.”

The Raiders signed Chinn to a two-year, $16 million contract during NFL free agency. He should be the focal point of Las Vegas' defense over the next few years while they rebuild their secondary.

Chinn can play both strong safety and nickel cornerback. That versatility should keep him on the field for every down.

“He's like a big nickel,” Spytek said. “You love his size on the edge, his ability to blitz [and] support the run. Then he's a guy that can still drop and play as part of the deep coverage, too.”

Jeremy Chinn is excited to showcase his strengths on Raiders defense in 2025

Jeremy Chinn is ready to show the Raiders what he can do.

Chinn explained in a recent interview where he learned how to play different positions and set himself up for success.

“I think it started early on in my rookie season,” Chinn said. “Just being in a situation where I was asked to do a lot of certain things and just kind of made my mindset like, this is the life of the NFL, like, there's going to be a lot of different roles, a lot of different roles, a lot of different responsibilities. So I just kind of took that and rode with it for the rest of my career.”

Chinn is confident that he can impact the game in several different ways as a result.

“I feel like I can affect the game in a lot of ways,” Chinn said. “In this defense, it's allowing me to do that.”

Raiders fans are hopeful that Chinn can have a breakout season in 2025.