The Las Vegas Raiders have been busy this offseason. After hiring Pete Carroll as the team’s new head coach, the Raiders secured the face of their franchise by signing Maxx Crosby to a $106.5 million extension. Las Vegas then looked to improve the offensive side of the ball, landing quarterback Geno Smith in a stunning trade with the Seahawks.

Now the Raiders are addressing the secondary. Las Vegas signed Jeremy Chinn to a two-year deal that’s worth over $16 million, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on X. More than 75 percent of the contract is guaranteed.

After finishing 4-13 last season, the Raiders recognize that the team needs an overhaul. However, the secondary became an area of focus when Las Vegas lost safety Tre’Von Moehrig to the Carolina Panthers. Moehrig inked a three-year, $51 million deal with Carolina.

The Raiders bring in veteran safety Jeremy Chinn to bolster the secondary

Moehrig played well over his first four seasons after being selected in the second round of the 2021 draft. However, he had the best year of his career in 2024, racking up 104 total tackles with a sack, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and 10 passes defended.

While Moehrig will now head to Carolina, Chinn started his career with the Panthers. Prized for his positional versatility, Chinn got off to a hot start in his first two years in Carolina before injuries impacted his 2022 and 2023 seasons. Last year, however, he was part of a vastly improved Washington Commanders team, which reached the NFC Championship Game.

Chinn played all 17 regular season games, recording 117 total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, one interception and five passes defended. Entering his age-27 season, the Raiders will be the third team Chinn's played for in his six-year career.

In addition to Chinn, Las Vegas reached agreements with defensive linemen Malcolm Koonce and Adam Butler. Koonce signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Raiders after missing the entire 2024 season with a knee injury. The team hopes Koonce provides a persistent pass rushing option opposite Crosby in 2025.

Butler will also return to the Raiders on a three-year, $16.5 million pact. The durable and consistent defensive tackle has played all 17 games in both seasons he’s spent in Las Vegas, racking up five sacks each year. But Butler reached a career-high 65 total tackles for the Raiders last season.