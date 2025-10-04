The Las Vegas Raiders are entering Week 5 shorthanded at tight end. Brock Bowers, who’s been battling a knee injury since Week 1, missed Thursday’s practice after being limited the day before, and his status has grown increasingly uncertain.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Raiders' star tight end is trending toward not playing Sunday against the Colts.

Head coach Pete Carroll had previously expressed optimism that Bowers would be ready, but his knee “didn’t respond” during the week, putting his availability in serious doubt.

Adding to the setback, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Las Vegas ruled out tight end Michael Mayer due to a concussion and elevated Albert Okwuegbunam from the practice squad.

Mayer’s injury removes a key component of the Raiders’ red-zone and blocking schemes, forcing the team to rely on Okwuegbunam and Carter Runyon to fill the void.

Okwuegbunam, a former Broncos tight end known for his athleticism, will likely rotate into passing downs and two-tight-end formations.

Even if Bowers is sidelined, there’s hope his absence will be short-term. The Raiders have been cautious managing his knee, knowing how vital he is to the offense’s rhythm and third-down production.

With Mayer on concussion protocol and Bowers trending out, the Raiders’ depth will be tested against a Colts defense that ranks among the league’s most aggressive against the run.

For Las Vegas, this week’s storyline is simple: survive the tight end crisis and stay competitive in the AFC.