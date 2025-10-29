The Las Vegas Raiders will be getting some surprising help in their quarterback room, as Aidan O'Connell will be returning to the team, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The Raiders are opening the practice window for QB Aidan O’Connell, sources say, adding another element to the Las Vegas QB room. O’Connell fractured his wrist in late August and landed on IR, prompting the trade for QB Kenny Pickett. Now, he’s back sooner rather than later,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

O'Connell fractured his wrist during the preseason and has been sidelined since then. It's not like they've needed him, as Geno Smith has started in all the games this season, and Kenny Pickett has been healthy as a backup.

O'Connell has played a big part on the team over the past two seasons, as he appeared in 20 games, starting in 17 of them, since being drafted by the Raiders in 2023. He's 7-10 as a starter, and has totaled 3,380 yards with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

It will be interesting to see where O'Connell lands on the quarterback depth chart when he returns, and whether he'll be the QB2 or QB3 behind Smith and Pickett.

Outside of their crunch at the quarterback position, the Raiders are still trying to get into a rhythm this season, as they're currently 2-5 and last place in the AFC West. With where they currently stand, many are wondering if they will be sellers before the trade deadline, and a few names have already surfaced.

One of the names is Jakobi Meyers, who actually requested a trade before the season after he wanted to negotiate a new contract with the team. As there are teams looking for an upgrade at receiver, Meyers will be a name heavily involved in trade rumors over the next few weeks.

Another player is Maxx Crosby, who has been in trade rumors for the past few years. Crosby just signed an extension with the team during the offseason, but with the direction the team is going, there are suitors for his services.