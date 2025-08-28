Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback Aidan O'Connell suffered a fractured wrist during training camp. He's expected to miss several weeks after receiving surgery on the injured wrist. The franchise made an official decision on his status ahead of the Week 1 opener against the New England Patriots.

Reports indicate that O'Connell, who is 26 years old, is being placed on the reserve/injured list. The decision was made along with several roster moves by the Raiders on Wednesday.

“Raiders Roster Moves:

– Claimed #54 LB Brennan Jackson via waivers (LAR)

– Signed #70 OL Stone Forsythe

– Waived T Thayer Munford Jr.

– Placed QB Aidan O'Connell on the Reserve/Injured list.”

The Raiders' quarterback is due to miss six to eight weeks after the surgery. With Aidan O'Connell set to miss a large portion of the 2025-26 campaign, the front office went out of its way to find a replacement.

Not long after O'Connell's injury was announced, the Raiders traded for Kenny Pickett from the Cleveland Browns. Pickett is expected to be the backup behind Geno Smith for the entire season. He brings experience to the table and could maintain his role even when Aidan O'Connell eventually returns from injury.

Las Vegas made a change at quarterback this offseason after struggling much of last season. O'Connell put ups 1,612 passing yards and eight touchdowns while owning a 63.4% field goal percentage through nine games played. The Raiders switched things up this offseason after trading for Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks.

The front office had an opportunity to potentially select a rookie early in the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead, the only rookie the Raiders picked was sixth-round selection Cam Miller, who was released then placed on the practice squad recently.

The Raiders will begin the new season with a road game against the Patriots. It should be a fun contest, as both organizations made numerous moves this offseason in the hopes of drastically improving.