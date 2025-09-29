The Geno Smith experiment with the Las Vegas Raiders sparked growing critics. Smith has looked nothing like the Pro Bowl quarterback under Pete Carroll. He's lost the football multiple times during the 1-3 start.

Smith is aware of the brutal interceptions he's thrown. Carroll, however, fired off a “not worried” message Monday with reporters representing the Las Vegas and national media.

“I'm not worried about his confidence,” Carroll began. “No, he knows. He has to reevaluate the timing of the of the choice, was too comfortable in the throw. He ripped it…and ripped both those throws feeling like the ball is going to get there.”

Still, Carroll is now dealing with hearing thoughts of Kenny Pickett as Smith's potential replacement.

How Geno Smith has declined even with Pete Carroll reunion

Article Continues Below

Smith looked impressive running the Chip Kelly offense in Week 1 — shattering a Raiders record in the win. He threw for 362 yards and showed he can effectively push the ball down the field.

But Smith took steps backwards on Monday Night Football the following week. The Los Angeles Chargers picked him off three times in the 20-9 road win.

The past Pro Bowler didn't fare much better versus a Jayden Daniels-less Washington Commanders. Smith tossed three touchdowns but Washington rolled to the 41-24 rout.

Now Smith resorted back to his past turnover prone side. Kevin Byard III picked him off twice for the Bears. Tyrique Stevenson added one more Smith interception. Chicago went on to win off a blocked field goal. Smith is now tops in the NFL in interceptions for 2025.

Carroll is refusing to yank Smith, though. Him and Smith witnessed plenty of high moments with the Seattle Seahawks including delivering playoff runs together. But the Raiders now get the 3-1 Indianapolis Colts on the road in what's suddenly becoming a make-or-break game for Vegas and Smith.