The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a busy offseason after another rough campaign in 2024, but there's some optimism surrounding the team given some of the moves they have made over the past few months. And according to owner Mark Davis, this is the best time of the year, because the team has yet to lose a game.

Davis and the Raiders overhauled their regime once again, bringing in Pete Carroll to be the team's new head coach, with John Spytek becoming their new general manager. The roster also looks quite different, with the biggest move seeing them trade for quarterback Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks, and then sign him to a two-year, $75 million contract extension on Thursday. In Davis' eyes, all is well because his team is currently undefeated.

“I say it every year, this is my favorite time — we are undefeated,” Davis hilariously quipped during the NFL league meetings.

Mark Davis, Raiders hoping to take step forward in 2025

The Raiders have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years, and you have to go all the way back to 2002 if you want to find the last time they won a playoff game. Simply put, the team constantly seems to be rebuilding, and that has been their course of action again this offseason. However, there's a belief that things could be different in 2025.

The combination of Smith under center and Carroll on the sidelines gives Davis and the Raiders some stability they have lacked in recent seasons, and there are talented pieces across the roster, such as Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers, and Jakobi Meyers, that should help the team at least remain competitive throughout the year. For now, things are looking good, but unfortunately for Davis, it's only a matter of time until Las Vegas' undefeated record comes crashing down on them.