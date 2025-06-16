It has to be exciting for the Las Vegas Raiders when a rookie talks about having fun. And the head coach is already up to his usual tricks. But eventually the team will have to make tough decisions. And here are two Las Vegas Raiders in danger of being cut after the team’s 2025 minicamp.

In the unwanted spotlight is running back Zamir White. The three-year veteran hasn’t put up significant numbers in his NFL career, and he might not even get the opportunity in 2025. Currently, he stands at No. 4 on the depth chart behind Ashton Jeanty, Raheem Mostert, and Sincere McCormick.

Clearly, White faces a battle, according to the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast via Sports Illustrated.

“Third and fourth are in a battle,” said Hondo Carpenter. “Let us start with Zamir White. Zeus comes in and was a massively productive running back at Georgia. And the Raiders got him and were thrilled to get him After Antonio Pierce took over, you saw Zeus explode.”

The fun didn’t last for Raiders RB Zamir White

In 2024, White carried only 65 times for 183 yards. That’s a rough per-carry average of 2.8. That won’t cut the NFL mustard.

“Coming into 2024, Luke Getsy changes the scheme a little bit and goes to a wide zone,” Carpenter said. “And tries to make Zamir into something that he was not. I do not think there is any other way to classify Zamir White's 2024 season other than a great disappointment.

“And it is not just a disappointment. But I think what the Raiders tried to do. This is where we talked about before, when you go into the draft, it is understanding. It is just not picking a player. It is picking a player that fits your scheme.”

One of the big problems facing White is the presence of Jeanty. It’s possible Jeanty could run away with a lion’s share of the touches. That means Mostert, McCormick, and White could be fighting for scraps, according to cbssports.com.

“Las Vegas ranked dead last in rushing yards last season,” Tyler Sullivan wrote. “So Jeanty's arrival is a welcome one that provides loads of upside. Jeanty was a force at Boise State during his final collegiate season, rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. He's drawn pre-draft comparisons to LaDainian Tomlinson, and if he comes anywhere close to that, it'll be a night-and-day transformation for the Raiders backfield.”

What's the overall look of Raiders running backs?

But that could also mean the Raiders won’t need as much depth at the position. That’s another thing that could put White on the bubble.

But Pete Carroll can be a different dude. And he suggested Mostert might get nearly as much work as Jeanty, according to nbcsports.com.

“They’re gonna show us that when they get the chance to compete,” Carroll said. “I love having multiple guys play. I’m not relying on one guy. Thunder and Lightning back in the day, whatever it takes to get it done. We’re going to let the guys play for their play time. Raheem, I love having him. He’s an experienced guy. He’s been a great speedster for years. We’ve defended him for years, and he’s been a nightmare for us.”

Still, Carroll acknowledged how special Jeanty can be.

“Ashton is every bit what we hoped he would look like,” Carroll said. “He’s caught the ball well, done good stuff, taken everything seriously, terrific effort throughout. We made it a really big deal to him: Everyone’s watching you. He’s embraced that.”

Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell fighting for his spot?

The Raiders drafted Cam Miller in Round 6, and it looks like Miller might be putting the heat on O’Connell.

It seems the Raiders have already shopped him around the league to see if there is any trade interest, according to nytimes.com.

“The Raiders traded for and gave a contract extension to veteran quarterback Geno Smith, which seemingly gives them a couple of years to groom a young successor,” Vic Tafur wrote. “The Raiders’ new brass doesn’t seem that high on incumbent Aidan O’Connell. And many expect them to try and trade him for a pick on Day 3 of the draft.”

Will Cam Miller earn the No. 2 spot?

If Miller makes the Raiders believe he’s an NFL-quality backup, O’Connell would be in trouble. O’Connell doesn’t seem likely to get many snaps, according to the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast via Sports Illustrated.

“I have said, I expect Geno to be the starter and Aidan is going to play, it is going to be mop-up duty or with an injury,” said Hondo Carpenter. “That is 100% accurate. But I have also said Aidan is going to get every opportunity to beat Geno. I just do not think he is going to. Geno comes in, extremely experienced. He is super accurate. Last year, it was not his best year, but he was not on a great team. I just think he is so far along than Aidan. I do not think Aidan is going to beat him.”

Miller’s strengths revolve around getting the ball out quickly, according to espn.com.

“He can get the ball out quickly and make plays with defenders in his face,” Steve Muench said. “(And) he extends plays and makes off-platform throws. He doesn't have great top-end speed, but he's quick enough to scramble for some first downs.”