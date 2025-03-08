The Las Vegas Raiders improved the quarterback position after making a trade with the Seattle Seahawks for Geno Smith. The move reunites Smith with head coach Pete Carroll, as the two worked together in Seattle from the 2020 to 2023 seasons.

Quarterback was deemed a major need for the Raiders after playing Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell last season. It was unclear until now what the franchise planned to do. After acquiring the 34-year-old quarterback, star edge rusher Maxx Crosby shared his response almost immediately after the deal was announced.

An ecstatic Crosby shared the phrase “LFG” with some pirate flags. It's safe to say the 27-year-old pass rusher is happy with the Raiders' trade for Smith.

Smith has had a roller coaster of a career in the NFL, but recent years have proven to be great for him. He struggled mightily with the New York Jets after being drafted by them in the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his career, Smith also played for the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers before becoming the backup quarterback in Seattle in 2020.

In 2022, Smith won the starting job for the Seahawks over Drew Lock and has been a decent option under center since then. He finished the 2024 season with 4,320 passing yards (career-high), 23 total touchdowns, and 15 interceptions with an impressive 70.4% completion percentage.

Comparing those numbers to the Raiders' quarterback group last season, Las Vegas should have an upgrade at the position. Minshew and O'Connell combined for 3,625 passing yards, 18 total touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. They also combined for a 65.0% completion percentage.

Acquiring Smith gives the Raiders a starting quarterback for the 2025 season. But at the very least, the position is less of a dire need than it was when the offseason first began. Additionally, his chemistry with Carroll should translate over in Las Vegas and help the team improve overall.