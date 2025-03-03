The first big NFL offseason domino fell when Matthew Stafford agreed to return to the Los Angeles Rams. He was on the trade market with many of the quarterback-needy teams looking to add him. But the Rams could not find a trade, so Stafford restructured his deal and will be back. Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer outlines why the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants could not pull off a trade.

“The Giants have been in on Stafford for a while, engaging right after the season, with word out there that he could become available,” Breer reported. “In the few trade discussions there, the feeling was a potential deal would’ve been centered around the 34th pick. The third pick was never in the equation for the Giants, and my sense is the Raiders never considered moving the sixth pick in a trade for Stafford, either.”

Both the Giants and Raiders were unwilling to give up their top-ten picks in April's draft. Despite this draft not being quarterback-heavy, the teams wanted to hold onto their picks. They could spend them on the quarterback of the future or find a veteran option, like what they were chasing with Matthew Stafford. What is the best path forward for the Giants and Raiders?

Where do the Giants and Raiders turn after Matthew Stafford miss?

The Giants do not have a quarterback under contract for the 2025 season heading into free agency. Both Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito played well as backups but they need a guy with higher upside. They should use the third-overall pick to fill the other areas of need and sign a veteran quarterback in free agency.

Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields could be in new homes after one year in Pittsburgh. Both would be solid options with the Giants, as would Sam Darnold. Those are the three best options with Stafford off the board and the roster is not good enough to trust Jimmy Garoppolo or Jameis Winston under center.

The Raiders have a new coach in Pete Carrol that could lead to a Seahawks reunion in Las Vegas. Russell Wilson proved last year he can be a perfectly fine stopgap quarterback. But if one of the top two quarterbacks, Cam Ward or Sheduer Sanders, falls to them at six, they may take a swing. Their pursuit of Stafford shows how much they are looking to win now and one of those quarterbacks could help them do that.