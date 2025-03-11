The Las Vegas Raiders signed Maxx Crosby to a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension that has him remaining with the team through the 2029 season. It was the largest contract for a non-quarterback in league history until Myles Garrett signed his deal with the Cleveland Browns.

In the latest episode of Crosby's podcast “The Rush,” the 27-year-old edge rusher revealed details of what led to the extension. He explained that part-team owner Tom Brady played a vital role in getting the deal done. Maxx Crosby hinted that Brady's success and how he always puts football first is what motivated him to sign the extension and stay focused on his goals.

“I look at guys like Tom. Tom is one of the biggest inspirations for me, and I'm not just saying that because he's with us now. What he's doing in media and as a player, winning that many damn Super Bowls. You look at that bro, the man is a damn billionaire now, or close to it. He's done it at the highest level, but his play was first.

“I had to get my business straight, and we wanted to get the deal done because I had no guarantees. A player at my caliber, I need my guarantees, and my deal was old. It is what it is; it's a business, so we got it done.”

In the episode, the Raiders star does admit that although he never requested a trade, Maxx Crosby entered the offseason unsure about his future in Las Vegas. But everything seemed to have worked out, as Crosby is set to remain with the franchise for the long haul.

Maxx Crosby has been solid throughout his career so far. Last season, he hit a bump in the road, though, after suffering an ankle injury. The star edge rusher admitted that he suffered the injury during the Raiders' 26-23 Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens. He played through the injury but reaggravated it in the 28-13 Week 14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The reaggravation forced Maxx Crosby to receive season-ending arthroscopic ankle surgery. In the 2024 season, the Raiders star played 12 games total, finishing with 45 combined tackles (25 solo), 7.5 sacks, and five pass deflections. He also recorded 20 quarterback hits and was a Pro Bowl selection.