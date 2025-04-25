The Las Vegas Raiders got their guy. Las Vegas drafted Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeanty is one of the most exciting players in this year's draft class and should transform Las Vegas' offense. Jeanty received a huge compliment from his new head coach on Thursday night.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll compared the team's new running back Ashton Jeanty to Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch.

“[Jeanty's] ability to make plays when it doesn't look like there's [anything] is there, Marshawn did that throughout his career,” Carroll said per ESPN's Ryan McFadden. “There's a special makeup in Ashton.”

Carroll also called Jeanty a “dynamic player” who has the ability to run with power and the vision necessary to find space and make big plays.

Raiders GM John Spytek explained after the first round why he chose Jeanty. Spytek said that Jeanty was the perfect combination of best player available and fills a position of need.

“There's also no guarantee that if you pass on Ashton, any of those guys that you really like in the next round are going to be there,” Spytek said.

Ashton Jeanty is a perfect fit for the Raiders

The Raiders were closely connected to Jeanty throughout the pre-draft process. Las Vegas had a huge need at running back, which made Jeanty the perfect fit for the Raiders.

Jeanty is widely regarded as the best running back to enter the NFL since Saquon Barkley back in 2018. He understands the weight of those expectations.

“I'm very proud of that,” Jeanty said. “… I'm going to show everybody the position is valuable and it is great to take an exceptional running back in the first round.”

Jeanty had an incredible 2024 season at Boise State. He logged 374 carries for an eye-poppin g2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. He fell just short of Barry Sanders' single-season collegiate rushing record.

Jeanty will enter the 2025 NFL season as the frontrunner to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.