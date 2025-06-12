The Las Vegas Raiders are taking part in their mandatory minicamp, and it looks like they're having fun while they're practicing. Head coach Pete Carroll has found a new way to get his players engaged, and there's a video of the players jogging from one side of the field to the other while someone is rolling around in an inflatable ball.

No idea what’s happening at #Raiders practice, but it looks like fun. 😂😂😂 (📹 @nickwalt)pic.twitter.com/KWpWHmZ5SS — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's interesting what kind of drill that is, but it seems like it's getting the players active and ready to perform. The vibe around the Raiders seems to be good early, and Carroll has always found a way to implement a good culture anywhere he goes.

Outside of the culture, on paper, the team looks better than they have in years past, and it should be exciting to watch them this season. Tom Brady, who is the co-owner of the Raiders, had nothing but good things to say about the team, and more specifically, Carroll and Geno Smith.

“[Carroll] is a great leader for the organization,” Brady said in an interview with RG. “Everyone's excited to have him, and Geno's done a great job since he was acquired, coming in and working his tail off. Everyone's excited about the direction we’re heading.”

The Raiders have the potential to have a solid offense this season with Smith at the helm, and rookie Ashton Jeanty was a big addition to the team. Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers will probably get most of the targets from Smith, and the hope is that their chemistry can build through minicamp and training camp.

On defense, the trenches will be a big part of their success, and Maxx Crosby will lead the way in that department. If they're able to create pressure up front, then that will relieve pressure off the secondary. If things start clicking for the Raiders early, they should be a team to look out for during the season.