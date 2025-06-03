Las Vegas Raiders new head coach Pete Carroll is embracing a shocking change in his coaching philosophy. The 73-year-old has seen it all and built a Hall-of-Fame caliber resume. Carroll is one of only three coaches to win a title on the collegiate level and in the NFL and looks to continue to add to his legacy in Las Vegas. That being said, despite his past success, the enthusiastic new leader of the Raiders is still open to learning and embracing new strategies.

Sports Illustrated's Seahawks reporter Tim Weaver detailed how Carroll didn't always have this open-mindedness and was usually very conservative, particularly on offense when in Seattle. Weaver explains how that approach likely contributed to the franchise deciding to move on from its legendary head coach. However, in Las Vegas, Carroll is taking on a different approach.

“According to Tashan Reed at The Athletic, Carroll has apparently become a believer in the ever-divisive analytics, which is a fancy way of saying math. ‘There’s patterns to the game that I (began to see) differently,' Carroll said in February. ‘A lot of it was the analytic outlook of it… I’m really excited to convey those things that we take a look at differently than I have before,' Carroll said. ‘So, I have a really strong philosophy about how we do things and why we do what we do, but yet, if you’re competing, then you have to be dynamic enough to continue to grow and expand.'”

This is great news for the Raiders, as this team will have to think outside the box to be competitive in a brutal AFC West. Every team in the division made the playoffs last season, including the Kansas City Chiefs, who have had a stranglehold over the AFC Conference for the past three seasons.

There is still reason for optimism in Las Vegas, especially after a productive NFL Draft. The headline move was the first-round selection of Ashton Jeanty, and throughout Carroll's career, he has thrived with stability in the backfield.

Las Vegas also boldly traded for former Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and signed him to a contract extension. This front office will therefore have some expectations with a veteran under center. Overall, it's great seeing the franchise's new head coach adapting to modern times. Carroll can still absolutely thrive in this era, and it will be exciting what he has in store for the league in 2025.