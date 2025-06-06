The Las Vegas Raiders went all in on Ashton Jeanty, selecting the former Boise State running back sixth overall in the 2025 draft. While there are some huge expectations for Jeanty in his rookie season, another Raiders running back could carve out a role in the offense.

Las Vegas signed veteran rusher Raheem Mostert to a one-year deal this offseason. And some view the former Pro Bowler as a sleeper in 2025.

“Jeanty is a rookie, and Mostert has toted the rock at the NFL level for a decade. It's not unreasonable to think his fundamentals could earn him more reps than expected under the sage that is Carroll. And a lighter workload compared to his peak days with the Miami Dolphins might end up unlocking some of the home run speed that's propelled him in the past,” Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports wrote.

Can Ashton Jeanty lead the Raiders back to the playoffs?

Mostert spent the last three seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns in 2023, the same year he made his lone Pro Bowl. However, following a down year in 2024, the Dolphins released Mostert. He was then quickly scooped up by the Raiders.

Clearly Las Vegas will be leaning on Jeanty in his debut season. New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll has praised Jeanty for his performance during OTAs. And Mostert is entering his age-33 season, so the team doesn’t want to overload him. The veteran RB has only played in 15 or more games three times over his 10-year career.

With all the hype surrounding Jeanty, the Raiders will more than likely feature the rookie in their new-look offense. But Mostert has proven he can be an effective weapon, particularly when his legs are fresh. The duo could end up forming a formidable one-two punch for Las Vegas.

The Raiders will field a revamped offense in 2025. Chip Kelly was brought in as the team’s new offensive coordinator. And Las Vegas added veteran quarterback Geno Smith through a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

Now the Raiders hope to rebound from a 4-13 finish last season, which caused the team to move on from former head coach Antonio Pierce. Las Vegas hopes to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.