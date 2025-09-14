With the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles as the team looks for their first win of the season after the opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, legend Tom Brady would give his thoughts on the game. As the Chiefs face the Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch, Brady would downplay that aspect of the contest.

Brady would speak about the outing during the Fox Sports pre-game broadcast and was asked about the importance of the game since the two teams played last at the Super Bowl, where Kansas City lost in frustrating fashion, 40-22. While Brady agrees that it could be a “big statement game” for the team, the focus is for them to “get back on track this season.”

“Certainly, I think that the Chiefs is a big statement game for them, less so than last year's game, which, for the fans, I know it feels like it's a Super Bowl rematch, but I think the Chiefs need to just get back on track this season,” Brady said. “They're all in one, the first home game of the year. They got a quality opponent. They got to find a way to pull this one out. It's a challenging game with the defending champs in town. It's going to be a great one.”

“I think the Chiefs just need to get back on track.” Tom Brady ahead of Kansas City's Week 2 Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles 🗣 (via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/LSWwFtQrRF — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) September 14, 2025

Kansas City dropped its first game of the season to its AFC West rivals, the Chargers, where star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 258 yards to go along with a touchdown pass.

Where the Chiefs should focus against the Eagles

Article Continues Below

With the Chiefs missing explosive wide receiver Xavier Worthy, the team will look to get creative on offense in the passing game, but also look for a better performance in their rushing attack. Kansas City totaled 98 yards on the ground, but it was Mahomes who led the team with 57 yards, with Isiah Pacheco recording 25 yards on five carries.

However, it will be the defensive side of the ball for the Chiefs that will be crucial for success, as Philadelphia's offense has been very efficient, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley, and others. One aspect that the team will look to clean up is getting star wide receiver A.J. Brown involved, who only had one catch for eight yards in the 24-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

“Just start with feeding him, less than force feeding him, it's important always to get your best player involved, certainly passing him early,” Brady said. “I wouldn't be surprised if he touches it within the first couple plays of the game.”

Kansas City takes on Philadelphia at 4:25 p.m. (EST).