As Ashton Jeanty prepares for the 2025 NFL Draft, all he is hoping for is to land with the right organization. With his future now dependent on the fate of the draft, Jeanty acknowledged that he would not mind going to the Las Vegas Raiders, who have expressed interest in him.

The Raiders, who have the No. 6 pick of the draft, have not made their affinity for Jeanty a secret. When asked about his thoughts on the team, Jeanty called Las Vegas a “great organization,” which he just mentioned was important to him seconds before.

“I think, most importantly, you want to go to the right fit, the right organization,” Jeanty said to Jay Trust of the Boise-based KTVB news. “It's about being with the right fit, just like Boise State was the right fit, even though I chose it. Hopefully, the team that chooses me knows I'm the right fit… [The Raiders are] a great organization. I know they can use a running back. They got that nice pick, No. 6, so we'll see what happens. It's been great meeting with them.”

I asked former #BoiseState RB Ashton Jeanty about potential landing spots for the 2025 NFL Draft. "Most importantly, you want to go to the right fit, the right organization." That being said, the #Raiders are clearly interested. General manager John Spytek and running backs… pic.twitter.com/gzZm6Xbzur — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jeanty is unsurprisingly the consensus top running back of the class. North Carolina's Omarion Hampton is also expected to be taken in the first round but well outside of the top 10. Jeanty is the only player of the position expected to hear his name called early.

Should the Raiders take Jeanty, he would further the team's offseason offensive overhaul. After signing Pete Carroll as head coach, Las Vegas added Geno Smith and Alex Cappa to change the entire roster outlook. With more moves still to come, the team has already significantly improved from what it was just months ago.

Raiders favored to draft Ashton Jeanty

The Raiders are the betting favorites to draft Jeanty on most sportsbooks. The odds are lined at +105 on Fanduel Sportsbook. The Chicago Bears have the second-best odds at +140, with the Dallas Cowboys a distant third at +650.

Aside from the Raiders, some see the New England Patriots to be sneakily interested in Jeanty at No. 4. The Patriots did not add a running back in free agency, leaving just Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson returning in the backfield. Neither was serviceable in 2024, making it likely they address the position in the draft.

Regardless, Jeanty is the heavy betting favorite to be the first running back taken of the draft. The odds of that prop vary, but all are over -1000.