The 2025 NFL Draft is only three weeks away. NFL teams are hard at work attending pro days and assembling their final big boards ahead of April 24th. The draft is now close enough that many mock drafts will now spice things up by including trades. ESPN's latest 2025 NFL mock draft features one wild trade that involves two teams in the AFC West.

Field Yates of ESPN included an interesting trade in his latest mock draft. Yates has the Raiders and Chiefs agreeing to a bold trade offer that sees Kansas City move out of the first round.

In this mock, the Raiders trade their second-round pick (37th overall) and an early third-round pick (68th overall) to the Chiefs for the 31st overall pick and a late third-rounder (95th overall). Essentially, the Raiders move down roughly 30 spots in the middle rounds as the price to hop six spots up into the first round.

Las Vegas uses that first-round pick to select Missouri WR Luther Burden III.

“He was dominant in 2023, when he had 1,212 receiving yards, including 710 after the catch,” Yates wrote. “He had a modest 2024 (676 yards), but his explosiveness and power with the ball in his hands give him game-changing ability.”

Yates also had the Raiders picking Ashton Jeanty with their original first-round pick. The Raiders suddenly look a lot better on offense with Geno Smith handing the ball off to Ashton Jeanty and throwing to Luther Burden III, Jakobi Meyers, and Brock Bowers.

This trade looks great for the Raiders, but how about the Chiefs?

Chiefs snag pair of trench players in second round of Field Yates' 2025 NFL mock draft

The Chiefs make out pretty well with this trade as well.

Kansas City uses the 37th overall pick on Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons.

Yates explains that the Chiefs get a discount on Simmons because he is coming off a torn patellar tendon.

“Simmons is coming off a torn patellar tendon, which is the only reason he is even in this range,” Yates wrote. “If healthy, he would be long gone by the second round — and he still might go much sooner than this.”

The Chiefs signed Jaylon Moore in free agency, which gives them the option to ease Simmons into the starting lineup slowly. The Chiefs also pick Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson with their original second-round pick.

Finally, Kansas City will enter the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft knowing they can pick roughly 30 spots higher thanks to their trade.

This trade does seem to work out for both teams on paper. However, it is rare to see teams make big trades like this with division rivals.