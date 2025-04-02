The Las Vegas Raiders are one team in particular that needs to put together a strong body of work during the 2025 NFL draft, as they have several big areas of need on their roster that they will be looking to fill. According to general manager John Spytek, his 10-year-old son, Jack, has made it very clear that he believes the team should select star Boise State football running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick.

Las Vegas needs some help on offense, and they could certainly benefit from adding a running back after making it through the 2024 campaign with a committee of several players manning their backfield. Jeanty would immediately come in and be the team's top option at running back, and Spytek revealed his son had a blunt message for team owner Mark Davis regarding the No. 6 pick.

“My oldest son has made it no secret that, if we don't pick Ashton Jeanty at No. 6, that he's walking out of the family and he's gonna find somebody else, probably whoever takes Ashton,” Spytek said on Tuesday. “He walked right into our building and basically told Mark Davis, ‘If my dad doesn't take Ashton Jeanty, he's doing a bad job.'”

Are Raiders, John Spytek leaning towards drafting Ashton Jeanty?

Jeanty certainly justified his billing as a potential top-10 pick during his 2024 season with Boise State, as he ran for a mind-boggling 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns over 13 games. If there's anyone who is a sure thing in this draft class, it's Jeanty, and with Las Vegas needing someone to come in and help consistently get them yards on the ground, he could be just what they are looking for.

Of course, it's fair to wonder, given the suppressed nature of the running back market, whether or not Las Vegas would be willing to use such a high pick on Jeanty when there could be more valuable options available on the board when they are on the clock. Time will tell what the Raiders end up doing, but Spytek may have to prepare for his son being angry with him if they end up passing on Jeanty.