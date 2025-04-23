The Las Vegas Raiders are one of several teams interested in Boise State football star Ashton Jeanty. Las Vegas may not be able to nab him, though, as at least one team ahead of them in the draft also wants him. Las Vegas is interested in possibly trading up to be in a position to select Jeanty, per ESPN.

There is a catch however. Las Vegas is also linked to a defensive lineman from Michigan. That lineman is Mason Graham.

“The Michigan ties run deep with Graham, general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote for the outlet.

The Jaguars are another team really wanting Jeanty. Jacksonville has the fifth overall selection, while the Raiders are right behind them at no. 6.

There are other needs for the Raiders which may also prevent the team from taking Jeanty.

“The Raiders, led by first-time general manager John Spytek, spent substantial time doing homework on Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty, but strong cases are being made in their draft room to go offensive line instead,” Dianna Russini wrote for The Athletic.

Another player apparently in the mix for the Raiders is Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. The NFL Draft starts Thursday.

Raiders have a few offensive linemen in mind as possible draft candidates

The Raiders have a few ideas of where they could go for offensive line help.

“I talked to teams Sunday and Monday that still think offensive tackle (perhaps Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. or Missouri's Armand Membou) will ultimately be considerations for Las Vegas, too,” Fowler wrote.

Las Vegas could use the help on offensive line to protect veteran Geno Smith. Smith signed a deal with the Raiders this offseason, after playing for years with the Seattle Seahawks.

Smith worked in Seattle with new Raiders coach Pete Carroll. Carroll takes over a Las Vegas franchise with just two playoff appearances in the last 10 years. Raiders fans are unhappy with how things have gone, and want to see the team win again.

It makes sense for the Raiders to select Jeanty, as well, if they have a chance with the sixth overall selection. It looks highly unlikely though that Jeanty will still be available by then. The Boise State star is considered the top running back available in the draft. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist in college football this past season.

The Raiders finished 4-13 during the 2024 season. Head coach Antonio Pierce was fired after just one year on the job.