Fans of the Las Vegas Raiders have not had much to cheer about during the 2025 season. Las Vegas is 2-12 heading into Week 16 and is on a six-game losing streak. Now the narrative keeps getting bigger about the possibility of a big change coming to the Raiders during the offseason.

The smoke around a potential Pete Carroll firing continues to build ahead of Week 16.

“Safe to say that, based on reporting from [The Insiders] that Pete Carroll's future is in doubt in Las Vegas,” Rapoport said via NFL GameDay on Sunday. “It has been a brutal, brutal season. His hand-picked quarterback Geno Smith has been among the worst in the NFL. He has fired not one, but two coordinators including Chip Kelly. The offense has been certainly a mess and they have not won in a very long time.”

Rapoport added that Raiders owner Mark Davis is listening to several viewpoints from within the organization. That apparently includes the opinion of minority owner Tom Brady and GM John Spytek.

Davis has loft expectations for the Raiders, which could cause him to make a move at head coach.

“He has won three titles in four years with the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and believes he can replicate that success with the Raiders. Whatever Davis wants to do ultimately is what will happen, and it's not yet clear what that will be,” Rapoport and Tom Pelissero wrote on Saturday.

Ultimately, Carroll may have always been a short-term hire for the Raiders.

Las Vegas seemed incredibly interested in Ben Johnson during the 2025 head coaching cycle. They even interviewed Lance Newmark for their general manager position, someone who Johnson had close ties to in Detroit.

Perhaps the Raiders will go on the hunt for another offensive-minded head coach this offseason to pair with Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers.

But for now, Las Vegas simply needs to finish out the regular season. That will give Carroll a few final times to prove his worth as a head coach.

Raiders at Texans kicks off at 4:25PM ET on Sunday.