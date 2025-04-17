Depending on who you listen to, the Las Vegas Raiders may be all in on Ashton Jeanty. Or they might be swayed to go with defense. But a scout gave a Marshawn Lynch reason for the first-round pick in the new ESPN mock draft.

The Raiders hope to have solved their quarterback need by trading a third-round pick to the Seahawks for quarterback Geno Smith. So that leaves a big need at the running back position.

ESPN’s allowed users to act as general managers, and an NFC West national scout gave a reason for going with Jeanty in the first round.

Raiders should grab RB Ashton Jeanty

It came down to value.

“I seriously considered going wide receiver here because of the needs, but I can't ignore the value of Jeanty,” the scout said. “He might be the best player in the class, and you know exactly what you're getting with him.”

Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 TDs last season.

“He shows contact balance and breakaway speed,” ESPN’s Matt Miller wrote. “But he's also a capable receiver out of the backfield and would open up the Raiders' passing game. This is Pete Carroll getting his Marshawn Lynch.”

The Raiders finished last in the NFL last season in yards per carry (3.6) and rushing yards per game (79.8). And it makes sense that Carroll won’t be happy with that kind of ground attack. So the Raiders certainly seemed primed to get Jeanty.

He’s 5-foot-9 and 211 pounds with plenty of juice, according to nytimes.com.

“With his low center of gravity and explosiveness, Jeanty has an uncanny ability to stay afloat through contact and be elusive in space,” Dane Brugler wrote. “He trusts his vision when following his blocks, but instead of predetermining his path, he displays outstanding reactionary reads to sort, cut, and create.

“Overall, Jeanty displays exceptional contact balance, run instincts, and versatility in the passing game, reminiscent of LaDainian Tomlinson. He has the talent to emerge as a high-level running back early in his NFL career.”

Tomlinson. Lynch. What if you had a combination of the two? Wow.