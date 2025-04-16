The Las Vegas Raiders have already had an exciting offseason, and the 2025 NFL Draft is still about a week away. Las Vegas has overhauled the organization in just one offseason, hiring Pete Carroll as head coach and trading for QB Geno Smith. Now the Raiders are ready to add even more talent during the 2025 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Ben Solak made a bold claim about Las Vegas in a recent article. Solak suggested the possibility that the Raiders should pass on RB Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“They can [pass on Jeanty], because the biggest need on the roster is cornerback, and Will Johnson(Michigan) is staring them down — he might even be available with a small trade-back, if that suits their fancy,” Solak wrote on Wednesday.

The Raiders do have a terrible cornerback room. If the 2025 season started today, Las Vegas would start Jakorian Bennett, Decamerion Richardson, and Darnay Holmes at cornerback.

Will Johnson is one of the better cornerback prospects in this year's draft class. However, it is hard to imagine the Raiders choosing him over a blue-chip talent like Jeanty.

Jeanty is the perfect fit in a Raiders offense that needs plenty of juice. Many NFL draft analysts are excited about the possibility of Jeanty landing in Vegas because of Pete Carroll's history of establishing the run. In fact, Field Yates even suggested that Jeanty could make the Pro Bowl as a rookie if he lands with the Raiders.

If the Raiders pass on Jeanty, it would send shockwaves through the NFL.

Can the Raiders draft Ashton Jeanty and upgrade their defense during the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Raiders will certainly need to make a few concessions if they want to draft Ashton Jeanty. But will drafting Jeanty put the rest of the roster in jeopardy for the 2025 season?

Solak explained how the Raiders might be able to have their cake and eat it too.

“If Jeanty is the selection at No. 6, the Raiders must double-dip on Day 2 in the defensive backfield,” Solak wrote. “The good news is the second day of the draft is rife with starters in the secondary. Shavon Revel Jr. (East Carolina) has prototypical traits for a Pete Carroll corner, as does Darien Porter (Iowa State) at the Round 3/Round 4 turn. Nohl Williams (Cal) and Jacob Parrish (Kansas State) can both play the physical game required from NFL slots, while still bringing impactful coverage ability.”

Ultimately, the Raiders' secondary is bad enough that adding one player like Will Johnson is not enough to fix it overnight.

Las Vegas would be wise to trust the wisdom of the crowd and draft a legitimate superstar in Ashton Jeanty.