As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the odds of the Las Vegas Raiders taking Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 continue to rise. However, with the Raiders also in need of secondary help, former Texas star Jahdae Barron could sneak into the conversation.

Though many view Michigan's Will Johnson as the best pure cornerback of the class, ESPN's Jordan Reid made his case for Barron. Reid claimed that Johnson's injury concerns should allow Barron, the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner, to surpass him in the draft.

“Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron will be drafted before Michigan's Will Johnson,” Reid wrote. “Barron is one of the few corners in this class who hasn't been injured or missed parts of the pre-draft process. He had a standout 2024 campaign with five interceptions, earning the Jim Thorpe Award (nation's best defensive back). Meanwhile, Johnson missed six games this season with a toe injury and then Michigan's pro day with a hamstring injury.”

Reid added that while Johnson missed Michigan's pro day, he held a private workout for scouts to view at a later date. However, he did not perform every desired drill and failed to answer every question. The analyst further argued that Johnson's poor pre-draft process could lead to the first team in need of a cornerback to take Barron earlier than predicted.

“On Monday, Johnson held a private workout for scouts,” Reid added. “I talked to scouts who had pretty good things to say about it, but Johnson elected not to run a 40-yard dash, which leaves plenty of question marks about his evaluation and overall speed. So Barron could be picked ahead of Johnson — maybe even as early as No. 6 to the Raiders.”

Raiders' 2025 NFL Draft needs

As they prepare to enter a new era under Pete Carroll in 2025, the Raiders underwent a full personnel overhaul in the offseason. From hiring a new general manager and head coach to trading for Geno Smith, Las Vegas will debut an entirely new team in the fall.

Amid the changes, the Raiders still have some of the same needs to address in the draft. While they managed to find an answer at quarterback, the lackluster backfield and receiving room still need to be tended to.

Beyond Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas' defense is also a major question mark following the losses of Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, Nate Hobbs, Marcus Epps and Tre'von Moehrig. The Raiders added some pieces in return, but still have massive question marks at nearly every position of Patrick Graham's defensive unit. Drafting Barron would be a solid addition to a cornerback room that currently lacks depth.