The Las Vegas Raiders made a big move during the offseason, acquiring Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks. It seemed like the Seahawks and Smith couldn't come to an agreement on an extension, which led to them dealing the quarterback. Now, the plan is for the Raiders to try and find common ground with Smith, and some think there's been a holdup, but it's far from that, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“I don’t think there’s a holdup. It’s more of just negotiation. I also don’t think the Las Vegas Raiders move to land Smith without a strong feeling they could find common ground on an extension,” Breer wrote. “The Seattle Seahawks, for their part, felt like they were doing Smith a favor with the trade in that Vegas had a better shot at doing a contract with him than Seattle did (they were far apart on the numbers at the end).

“But if you make me guess, I’d say the guarantees are probably what needs to be worked out.”

For the Raiders to trade for Smith shows that they knew about having to sign him to an extension, so there shouldn't be any worries about if they come to an agreement or not.

What will a new contract look like for Geno Smith?

When Smith was traded to the Raiders, it was expected that he would get a new contract. He's looking for something that will pay him between $40-$45 million a year, now both parties just have to come to an agreement that makes sense. For Smith, he's been playing some of the best football of his career over the past few seasons, but he also threw the third-most interceptions in the league last season, and he didn't lead the Seahawks to the postseason.

Smith is also 34 years old, and it's not certain if the Raiders want to commit that much money to him, especially if it's a long-term deal. Nonetheless, there's a good chance that they will come to an agreement, and they'll be ready when the season starts.

The Raiders expect to have a different year than last season, and it started with hiring Pete Carroll as the head coach. They were able to sign Maxx Crosby to a big extension, and it's evident that the goal is for them to compete. With the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft, they'll also have another chance to add top-tier talent to the team. As of now, it looks like the Raiders have a lot going for them, and they could be a big surprise to many depending on how they look going into Week 1.