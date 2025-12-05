A few months after leaving ESPN and First Take, the former host Molly Qerim has broken her silence with a beach picture on her Instagram Stories.

The picture has gained traction on social media. Qerim is seemingly on a beach in Abu Dhabi, and she is wearing a yellow dress while looking at the ocean.

Molly Qerim posts rare Instagram update since ESPN exit https://t.co/LPTbQxw5H4 pic.twitter.com/w8fyCWvvv1 — New York Post (@nypost) December 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

In her post, she tagged Visit Abu Dhabi and MELT Live, which is an invitation-only event. MELT Live is a joint venture by Steve Harvey Global and OWS Capital. All signs point to her being there for the MELT Pedal Tournament.

Molly Qerim left ESPN and First Take in September 2025

Article Continues Below

The news of Qerim's ESPN departure shocked the sports world — she had been with the company for 19 years. According to ESPN president of content, Burke Magnus, it sounds like it was her decision.

“Molly has been an integral part of ESPN since 2006 and a key driver of First Take's success since joining as host a decade ago,” the statement read. “She elevated the show with her poise, skill, and professionalism, while supporting others as a kind and encouraging teammate.

“We respect Molly's decision, wish her the best in the future, and thank her for her extraordinary daily commitment to sports fans and ESPN,” it concluded.

Qerim would later break her silence on the matter, but it sounded like the announcement came before she was ready. Qerim thanked her fans for sticking with her through this part of her journey.

“After much reflection, I've decided it's time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take,” she wrote. “Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports—and with all of you, the best fans in the world.”