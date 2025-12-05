With just one date remaining on his year-long farewell tour, WWE icon John Cena recently revealed his original idea for it, and he would've done a lot more dates if it came to fruition.

During an interview with Bill Simmons, Cena said that he wanted to originally do a full year of 220 dates like the old days during his WWE farewell tour. He would have even cleared his Hollywood schedule, if need be. However, given WWE's new schedule, he only had to do 36, and he appears grateful for that.

“The plan originally was to do a full year — this just goes to show my ignorance in the business — I wanted to do 220 dates, just take the year off of everything, hop on a bus, do a full WWE calendar, and like, totally say goodbye,” he explained. “Thank goodness the business isn't like that anymore, because I'd be done. They only needed me for 36 [dates].”

John Cena Says The Original Plan Was to do a full year Retirement Tour. I wanted to do 220 Dates, but they only needed me for 36 Dates: “The plan, originally, was to do a full year, I wanted to do 220 dates, They only needed me for 36 dates” (The Ringer) pic.twitter.com/wL326scs6H — J O H N (@RomanEra0) December 5, 2025

Before Cena started his farewell tour, he revealed that it would consist of “around 36 dates.” It sounds like that became the final number. WWE Head of Communications Chris Legentil said it'd be a “full-time” run, even if it was just 36 appearances.

How many dates does John Cena have left on his WWE farewell tour?

Article Continues Below

Unfortunately for Cena's fans, there is just one date left on his farewell tour. He will appear at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he will compete in his last match.

His opponent is still being determined. Currently, Gunther is slated to face LA Knight during the Dec. 5 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The winner will face Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event.

One of them will have the distinct honor of retiring Cena. While Cena has faced the likes of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Randy Orton, and Sami Zayn during his farewell tour, his last opponent may be the most important.