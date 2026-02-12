NFL veteran and legend Tom Brady recently engaged in a heated argument with WWE-influencer Logan Paul during the ImPaulsive podcast on the Fanatics Super Bowl Party red carpet.

Both athletes are set to play against each other in a flag football event in Saudi Arabia on Mar. 21, 2026. Discussing their upcoming Saudi Arabia game, things soon took a turn and started going south. “The Maverick” claimed himself to be athletically on the same level as the NFL's Saquon Barkley. However, when Brady called out Paul for comparing himself with Barkley, Paul declared himself as “the level” before addressing his springboard top rope moonsault, which he believes Barkley could never do.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner silenced Paul by calling his WWE achievements “cute.” However, the former WWE United States Champion did not take the comments lightly, as he soon fired back at them with a social media response.

Paul showed a video of Barkley dribbling before attempting to do the same himself inside a gym. He then followed it up with his high-flying pro-wrestling moves as “The Largest” by BigXthaPlug played in the background.

Tom Brady further elaborates on his Logan Paul comments

Following the heated conversation between Tom Brady and Logan Paul on his ImPaulsive podcast, Brady shared a brief response to the conversation between the two. He addressed the level of competition set to be at the upcoming Saudi Arabia game. However, without throwing any shade, Brady heaped praise on Paul's athleticism.

“I hope people understand the level of competition this game is going to be. If you’re on my team you’re going to be locked in, all out, and we’re going to not just win… but dominate. I do think [Logan Paul] has the right attitude and the effort will be there. How far that gets him will remain to be seen.”