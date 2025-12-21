The Dallas Cowboys made some changes ahead of their Week 16 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers. One of these moves was to move defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus from the sideline to the booth in the hopes that it would help improve the league's 31st-ranked defense.

It did not.

Sticking Eberflus up in the skybox did nothing to help the Cowboys' beleaguered defense. In fact, they gave up the exact same number of points (34) that they did last week in a 34-17 loss.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense had a field day with Eberflus' defense. The unit put up 452 yards of total offense. Herbert was 23-of-29 for 300 yards with two touchdowns. He also ran for 42 yards and a score while throwing no interceptions and not suffering a single sack.

Omarion Hampton was the team's leading rusher with 85 yards and a touchdown. The rookie took over as the primary back after Kimani Vidal left the game with an injury.

This marks the seventh time this season that the Dallas D has allowed 30-plus points, and in three of those games, they've given up 40 or more. That is not good news for Matt Eberflus and his job security as his first year as the Cowboys' DC winds down. Making matters worse, the Chicago Bears—who Eberflus coached last year—improved from 5-12 last season in Eberflus' last season to 11-4 this year under Ben Johnson.

At 6-8-1 on the season, the Cowboys are out of the playoff race, so there is no urgency to part ways with their DC. However, after the horrific stats the unit has put up in 2025, it would be pretty shocking to see Matt Eberflus back next season.