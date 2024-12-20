The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Denver Broncos in a pivotal divisional clash Thursday night. The Chargers rebounded from an ugly loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 and moved into second-place in the AFC West. While Denver jumped out to an early lead, Cameron Dicker kept LA in the game in the first half – and he made a bit of history as well.

As time expired in the second quarter of Thursday night’s matchup, the third-year kicker nailed a 57-yard fair catch kick. It was the first successful attempt of the rare kick since 1976, according to ProFootballTalk on X.

A rare fair catch free kick results in a Cameron Dicker 57-yard FG for the @Chargers. It's the first free kick FG since 1976!

A fair catch kick is a free kick that can be attempted from the spot of a fair catch and, like a field goal, it’s worth three points. The Broncos punted with eight seconds remaining in the second quarter. Chargers’ wideout Derius Davis made the fair catch at LA’s 38-yard-line but an interference call against the Broncos moved the ball up 15 yards. With no time left on the clock, Chargers’ head coach Jim Harbaugh ran Dicker out to give the fair catch kick a try.

Dicker the Kicker made history for the Chargers

Interestingly, the Chargers are the last team to make a fair catch kick, when Ray Wersching hit one 48 years ago, per Kyle Brandt.

LA’s defense gave up more than 30 points for the first time all season in last week’s disappointing loss to the Buccaneers. The defeat dropped the Chargers to 8-6 on the season but the team has now passed the Broncos in the Wild Card race. Los Angeles moved into the second Wild Card spot with a 34-27 Week 16 win.

Starting quarterback Justin Herbert was able to play against the Broncos after limited practices this week. The fifth-year veteran has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury he sustained in Week 14’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers next head to New England to take on the Patriots in Week 17. The team can still claim the top Wild Card spot currently occupied by the 9-5 Baltimore Ravens.