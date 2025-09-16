The Los Angeles Chargers are looking great to start the 2025 NFL season. LA is 2-0 after a pair of impressive wins against Kansas City and Las Vegas, both AFC West rivals. Now it appears that Jim Harbaugh's vision of the Chargers is finally becoming reality.

Colin Cowherd made some bold declarations about the Chargers after their impressive victory on Monday Night Football.

“20 games ago, the Chargers were a mess,” Cowherd said on Tuesday. “They had the 32nd ranked defense in the NFL. Here's comes Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. 20 games later… it is the stickiest secondary in the league. It's the number one rated defense in the league. And once again all Harbaugh teams look the same. Big, strong, physical.”

Cowherd cited Geno Smith's terrible start to the game as evidence of LA's success. Smith went 0-for-12 with three interceptions on passes 10+ yards downfield.

Cowherd also compared the Chargers to the Dolphins to punctuate his point.

“They're just a big, massive, physical team, kind of the opposite of Miami,” Cowherd continued. “Miami hired an offensive coach, [but] it's all flash and no steak. But [LA] is all substance.”

The Chargers really have made a huge change over the past few seasons.

“They are the opposite of the team that Jim Harbaugh took over: Powerful, predictable, physical,” Cowherd concluded.

It will be exciting to see if the Chargers can maintain this momentum throughout the rest of the regular season.

Chargers accomplish impressive feat not seen since 199 stat change

Cowherd may have been right about the Chargers' defense.

Los Angeles had a truly impressive defensive performance on Monday Night Football. So impressive in fact that it made NFL history.

NFL+ noted on social media that the Chargers accomplished something never before seen in league history.

Los Angeles forced 15 passes defensed, six tackles for loss, three turnovers, and allowed zero touchdowns. They noted that “no team has ever hit all of these marks in a game since both passes defensed and tackles for loss were first tracked in 1999.”

If the Chargers can continue playing stout defense, they could become a new superpower in the AFC.

Next up for the Chargers is a Week 3 matchup against the Broncos. They'll have the rare opportunity to sweep their division early in the season.